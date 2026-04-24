606 crore push for clean Gurugram, MCG floats twin tenders for door-to-door waste collection

Gurugram:The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday floated two tenders for door-to-door collection, segregation and transportation of municipal solid waste to overhaul the city’s waste management system.

The selected agencies will be responsible for end-to-end waste management services, including door-to-door collection from residential, commercial and institutional establishments, segregation and transportation of waste to the processing site at Bandhwari. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

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The civic body has divided the city into two parts for the project. Cluster-I is pegged at ₹295.60 crore and Cluster-II at ₹311.06 crore, bringing the total project cost to ₹606.66 crore, said officials.

The contracts will initially be awarded for five years, with a provision to extend them by up to four years based on performance.

Ravindra Yadav, additional commissioner, MCG said the project aims to bring a structured and technology-driven approach to waste collection in Gurugram, which has long struggled due to irregular door-to-door collection and poor segregation practices.

Comprehensive scope of work

According to the tender documents,seen by HT, the selected agencies will be responsible for end-to-end waste management services, including door-to-door collection from residential, commercial and institutional establishments, segregation and transportation of waste to the processing site at Bandhwari.

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{{^usCountry}} Cluster-Iincludes over 383,000 establishments , while Cluster-II covers around 335,000 units, including houses, apartments, shops, offices, street vendors and bulk waste generators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cluster-Iincludes over 383,000 establishments , while Cluster-II covers around 335,000 units, including houses, apartments, shops, offices, street vendors and bulk waste generators. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The contractor will need to deploy adequate manpower, vehicles and equipment, create route plans for efficient collection and set up complaint redressal systems to address citizen grievances,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The contractor will need to deploy adequate manpower, vehicles and equipment, create route plans for efficient collection and set up complaint redressal systems to address citizen grievances,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Strict timelines {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Strict timelines {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The tenders mandate strict timelines for operational readiness. The agency must deploy at least 50% of the required manpower and machinery within 30 days of signing the agreement and achieve full deployment within 60 days, officials said, adding that non-compliance can attract penalties or contract termination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tenders mandate strict timelines for operational readiness. The agency must deploy at least 50% of the required manpower and machinery within 30 days of signing the agreement and achieve full deployment within 60 days, officials said, adding that non-compliance can attract penalties or contract termination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Financial terms {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Financial terms {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The MCG has set financial conditions, including an earnest money deposit (EMD) of 2% of the estimated project cost for general bidders and performance security of 10% of the annual contract value. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MCG has set financial conditions, including an earnest money deposit (EMD) of 2% of the estimated project cost for general bidders and performance security of 10% of the annual contract value. {{/usCountry}}

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The tenders also include concessions for Haryana-based micro enterprises and cooperative societies, in line with state procurement norms.

“The project includes provisions for IT-enabled tracking of operations, maintenance of detailed records, and regular reporting of waste collection data,” said Yadav.

The contractor will also be required to establish a complaint redressal centre and coordinate with ward-level and MCG-level committees to ensure smooth implementation.

The move comes amid growing concerns over Gurugram’s waste management challenges, including repeated landfill fires at Bandhwari, unsegregated waste, and gaps in collection services.

Officials said the large-scale tendering is intended to professionalise sanitation services and introduce accountability into a system often criticised for inefficiency.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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