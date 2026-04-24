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606 crore push for clean Gurugram, MCG floats twin tenders for door-to-door waste collection

The contractor will need to deploy adequate manpower, vehicles and equipment, create route plans for efficient collection and set up complaint redressal systems to address citizen grievances

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 04:26 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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Gurugram:The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday floated two tenders for door-to-door collection, segregation and transportation of municipal solid waste to overhaul the city’s waste management system.

The selected agencies will be responsible for end-to-end waste management services, including door-to-door collection from residential, commercial and institutional establishments, segregation and transportation of waste to the processing site at Bandhwari. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The civic body has divided the city into two parts for the project. Cluster-I is pegged at  295.60 crore and Cluster-II at 311.06 crore, bringing the total project cost to 606.66 crore, said officials.

The contracts will initially be awarded for five years, with a provision to extend them by up to four years based on performance.

Ravindra Yadav, additional commissioner, MCG said the project aims to bring a structured and technology-driven approach to waste collection in Gurugram, which has long struggled due to irregular door-to-door collection and poor segregation practices.

Comprehensive scope of work

According to the tender documents,seen by HT, the selected agencies will be responsible for end-to-end waste management services, including door-to-door collection from residential, commercial and institutional establishments, segregation and transportation of waste to the processing site at Bandhwari.

The tenders also include concessions for Haryana-based micro enterprises and cooperative societies, in line with state procurement norms.

“The project includes provisions for IT-enabled tracking of operations, maintenance of detailed records, and regular reporting of waste collection data,” said Yadav.

The contractor will also be required to establish a complaint redressal centre and coordinate with ward-level and MCG-level committees to ensure smooth implementation.

The move comes amid growing concerns over Gurugram’s waste management challenges, including repeated landfill fires at Bandhwari, unsegregated waste, and gaps in collection services.

Officials said the large-scale tendering is intended to professionalise sanitation services and introduce accountability into a system often criticised for inefficiency.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

solid waste management gurugram
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