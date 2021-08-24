60K Covid vaccines to be administered in mega drive on August 27

Officials of the Gurugram health department said that they are planning to administer 60,000 Covid-19 vaccines on August 27, when around half a million people are set to be vaccinated across the state in a mega drive. The focus would be on people aged 18-45 years who are awaiting their second vaccine shot.

“As directed by the state health department, a mega vaccination drive day will be observed in the district. As per the target, about 60,000 doses will be administered. Of these, 60% will be given as the second dose and 40% as the first dose. Roughly about 80,000 doses of Covishield have been earmarked by the state for the mega drive, whereas the second dose of Covaxin will be administered only at specific locations,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurugram.

According to Yadav, there will be more than 100 vaccination centres under different health centres. “Both online and offline slots will be made available. Drive-through will be held at multiple locations to cover the target population of 18-45 years waiting for their second dose,” Yadav said.

The highest vaccination count in a single day till now is 104,178, recorded on June 21, when the health department covered house helps, drivers, security staff, labourers and daily wage workers. Currently, over 2,228,139 vaccine doses have been administered in Gurugram since January 1, as per the data available on the Co-WIN portal.

According to the Co-WIN portal, nearly 1.6 million people have taken the first jab, which indicates that 76% of the population has been inoculated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine if the eligible population count is taken as 2.1 million, as per a health department estimate.

On Tuesday, at least 19,485 vaccine doses were administered in the city, including 13,573 doses at government health centres and 5,912 at private hospitals. For Wednesday, the district has allotted 16, 350 slots, of which 7,700 are for the first dose and 8,650 are for the second dose through direct walk-in. To increase the coverage among government school teachers, special vaccination camps will also be held at nine schools.