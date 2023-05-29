Man beaten to death while trying to mediate between warring groups

A 65-year-old man was beaten to death with bricks and rods in Gurugram’s New Palam Vihar at 5am on Sunday after attempting to mediate between two feuding neighbours, said police officers associated with the case.

According to investigators, the deceased, Rajveer, suffered severe head and chest injuries that resulted in his death on the spot. The three suspects involved in the assault on the man were on the run following the incident, said the police.

According to investigators, two groups of neighbours in the area were involved in a dispute over which they fought nearly a month ago.

They said the deceased had settled the dispute between both parties at the time, after which they all lived peacefully.

However, three suspects returned to the scene on Sunday morning and began assaulting a rival in the same neighbourhood, said officers.

Investigators said that all three were inebriated at the time. According to police, Rajveer, who was nearby, tried to mediate again, but this time the suspects assaulted him instead of listening.

According to investigators, Rajveer’s family members rushed to his aid, but the suspects also assaulted them.

Bystanders rushed Rajveer to a nearby hospital, but doctors referred him to a government hospital in Sector-10A, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Subhash Boken, Gurugram police’s public relations officer, a first information report under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was filed against the suspects at the Bajghera police station on the complaint of the deceased man’s family members.

“The suspects are on the run, but they will be apprehended as soon as we ascertain their identity,” said Boken.

According to police, the deceased man’s body was returned to the family on Sunday afternoon following an autopsy.

