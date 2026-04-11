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6800+ complaints resolved in Gurugram: ADC

The district administration resolved over 6,800 public complaints in a year under the "Samadhan Shivirs" initiative, ensuring timely and effective grievance redressal.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 03:46 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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The district administration on Friday said it resolved over 6,800 public complaints received under the “Samadhan Shivirs” initiative over the last one year, while directing officials to ensure time-bound and satisfactory resolution of all complaints.

The ADC said the focus must remain on effective redressal rather than procedural closure .

At a review meeting on Friday, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Sonu Bhatt said the priority is to ensure timely and satisfactory resolution of public grievances and directed officials that any negligence will not be tolerated as the chief minister is personally monitoring the process.

Bhatt said that out of 8,389 complaints — related to road, traffic, water, electricity, etc— received so far, 6,801 have already been resolved, while 257 are under process, 735 have been rejected and 45 are under litigation. He said the focus must remain on effective redressal rather than procedural closure.

The ADC emphasised that providing accessible and transparent services to citizens remains the administration’s top priority. The “Samadhan Shivirs” initiative, launched under the guidance of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, aims to reduce the need for repeated visits to government offices by resolving issues at a single platform.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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