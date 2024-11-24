7 booked for assaulting man in Gurugram club

At least seven suspects have been booked for allegedly assaulting a 28-year-old man inside a club in Sector 29 after a petty argument on the dance floor escalated. The incident, which occurred early Wednesday, left the victim with multiple fractures, including a broken nose and injuries to his left eye, requiring multiple surgeries, police said on Saturday. A heated argument ensued, leading to a full-fledged brawl, police said. (File Photo)

The victim, Sunil Chaudhary, who hails from Valsad, Gujarat, and currently resides in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, was visiting the club with his friends Pawan and Dikshant Kumar late Tuesday night. Police said the altercation began on the dance floor when Chaudhary’s group had a disagreement with another group of 10–12 individuals, including women. The dispute seemed to have completely subsided but it escalated after a few hours again when the victim’s group tried to leave the club around 4am, only to find the suspects blocking their path, police said, citing the club employees’ account of the incident.

Inspector Ravi Kumar, station house officer of the DLF police station, said, “The suspects assaulted Chaudhary for revenge for the argument that took place between both sides on the dance floor. Both groups were drunk.”

According to investigators, the suspects, who were heavily inebriated, blocked the staircase as Chaudhary’s group tried to leave. A heated argument ensued, leading to a full-fledged brawl. A senior police officer said, “The suspects assaulted Chaudhary badly on the ground floor. Later, four other associates joined in and attacked him again. Once he managed to leave the club, they assaulted him outside, leaving him unconscious.”

Chaudhary’s friends, who also sustained bruises while trying to protect him, managed to rush him to the hospital in a cab and alerted his family and police. Doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital performed multiple surgeries on Chaudhary to treat his broken nose, left eye injuries, and other fractures.

Police have collected CCTV footage from the club to identify and apprehend the suspects. An FIR was registered based on Chaudhary’s complaint under sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the DLF police station on Friday night.

According to police, the clubs’ bouncers intervened during an altercation involving Chaudhary, but the suspects had already assaulted him before help arrived. The club’s staff and the victim’s friends called the police, but Chaudhary was taken to a Delhi hospital before paramedics could reach, they added. The DLF police team later visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to record his statement on Wednesday, but he was unable to provide one due to his condition. After undergoing surgery, the police returned on Friday and finally obtained a written complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR.