8-yr-old dies after bike plunges into Gurgaon canal from temporary bridge

An eight-year-old boy died after he and his elder brother fell into the Gurgaon canal when their motorcycle lost balance while crossing a temporary bridge near Bhogpur Mandi in Sohna on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. The victim’s body was recovered hours later, while residents alleged repeated warnings about the unsafe bridge had gone unheeded. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased, a resident of Bhogpur village, was swept away by the strong current, while his 21-year-old brother, Sadab, was rescued by local residents.

According to police and family members, Sadab had gone to nearby Silani village with his mother and younger brother to purchase medicines. While returning around 10pm, he reportedly asked his mother to get off the motorcycle before attempting to cross the narrow temporary bridge. As he crossed the structure with his younger brother seated on the motorcycle, the vehicle lost balance and plunged into the canal.

Residents rushed to the spot and pulled Sadab out of the water, but the younger boy was carried away by the current.

Police and rescue teams launched a search operation and recovered the child’s body nearly four hours later, about half a kilometre downstream. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The incident triggered protests by family members and villagers, who alleged negligence by the irrigation department and the contractor responsible for maintaining the temporary bridge.

Residents told police they had repeatedly raised concerns over the bridge’s condition and the absence of safety measures. According to locals, the temporary structure is around four feet wide and has no protective railings or barricades on either side.

The family has approached Sohna Sadar police seeking action. Police said they are examining the circumstances surrounding the accident.