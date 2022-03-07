Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 929 special immunisation booths for kids in Gurugram open from today: Officials
gurugram news

929 special immunisation booths for kids in Gurugram open from today: Officials

Gurugram: The district health department will be organising a special immunisation week in Gurugram from Monday, said officials on Sunday
A Pakistani health worker administers polio drops to a student at a school during a polio vaccination campaign in Karachi on April 19, 2016. Pakistan is one of only three countries in the world where polio remains endemic but years of efforts to stamp it out have been badly hit by reluctance from parents, opposition from militants and attacks on immunisation teams. / AFP PHOTO / RIZWAN TABASSUM (AFP)
Published on Mar 07, 2022 06:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Gurugram: The district health department will be organising a special immunisation week in Gurugram from Monday, said officials on Sunday. A total of 929 booths across different health centres will be set up for the vaccination programme.

“The health department is going to celebrate a special immunisation week from March 7 to 13. As part of the programme, vaccines will be given to children up to the age of 16 years. If a child has missed any vaccine dose according to his or her age group, they can get vaccinated at the nearest government health centre or camp,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

Vaccines for hepatisis-B, rotavirus, polio, vitamin A (1st dose), DPT booster-1, shots for Japanese encephalitis and tetanus vaccines for children and pregnant women will be administered during the immunisation week, said officials from the district health department.

Meanwhile, Gurugram district reported less than 100 fresh Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Sunday as it recorded 65 cases. The district also recorded 93 recoveries on Sunday, reducing the tally of active cases to 618. The positivity rate in Gurugram stands at 1.77%. Of the current active cases, 609 patients are under home isolation and nine positive patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

RELATED STORIES

In the past 24 hours, the district health department conducted a total of 3,681 tests.

On Sunday, 961 children were vaccinated in the district of which 97 received their first dose and 864 received their second dose.

A total of 2,427 doses were administered on Sunday, including 316 first doses, 1,871 second doses and 240 precautionary doses. With this, over 4.97 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Gurugram district till now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP