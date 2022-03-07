929 special immunisation booths for kids in Gurugram open from today: Officials

Gurugram: The district health department will be organising a special immunisation week in Gurugram from Monday, said officials on Sunday. A total of 929 booths across different health centres will be set up for the vaccination programme.

“The health department is going to celebrate a special immunisation week from March 7 to 13. As part of the programme, vaccines will be given to children up to the age of 16 years. If a child has missed any vaccine dose according to his or her age group, they can get vaccinated at the nearest government health centre or camp,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

Vaccines for hepatisis-B, rotavirus, polio, vitamin A (1st dose), DPT booster-1, shots for Japanese encephalitis and tetanus vaccines for children and pregnant women will be administered during the immunisation week, said officials from the district health department.

Meanwhile, Gurugram district reported less than 100 fresh Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Sunday as it recorded 65 cases. The district also recorded 93 recoveries on Sunday, reducing the tally of active cases to 618. The positivity rate in Gurugram stands at 1.77%. Of the current active cases, 609 patients are under home isolation and nine positive patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

In the past 24 hours, the district health department conducted a total of 3,681 tests.

On Sunday, 961 children were vaccinated in the district of which 97 received their first dose and 864 received their second dose.

A total of 2,427 doses were administered on Sunday, including 316 first doses, 1,871 second doses and 240 precautionary doses. With this, over 4.97 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Gurugram district till now.