gurugram news

99-year-old woman from Gurugram beats Covid-19 in home quarantine

The 99-year-old woman's grandson said that once her oxygen level went down to 82 but they got her treated in a natural way.
ANI | , Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Representational: A health worker collects a nasal sample of an elderly woman for the Covid-19 testing. (ANI Photo)

Showing what a strong willpower can do, a 99-year-old woman from Gurugram has recovered from the Covid-19 infection during home quarantine.

Speaking to ANI, Laddo Devi's grandson Daksh said, "She is 99 years old as per the document. But she says that she has seen the 1918 Spanish flu, so I believe her age must be more than what the document declares. She was quarantined after testing positive for the virus."

Daksh said, "Looking at the prevailing health infrastructure situation in the country, we did not admit her to a hospital. Instead, we gave her the treatment at home itself with the help of Asha workers and 'Ayushman Bharat' officials."

He further said that once her oxygen level went down to 82 but they got her treated in a natural way.

"We have already planted a variety of plants like the snake plant, money plant, etc., for the natural supply of oxygen. We kept her in the fresh open air," he explained.

Daksh also said that the doctor recommended a pump for the breathing exercise which helped her a lot.

"At times, she refused to eat and also to drink water but we kept her feeding in every half-hour interval. I was tested negative only some time ago so I knew I would not contract it again. With all the precautions, I looked after her throughout her quarantine period," he added. (

Topics
coronavirus covid-19 quarantine
