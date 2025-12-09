‘A clean toilet is a luxury’: Gurugram’s public facilities expose deep civic neglect

In any urban metropolitan setup, public toilets are a basic civic necessity, meant to offer comfort and ease to citizens and visitors. But in Gurugram, they tell a story of decay; of locked doors, foul stench and facilities so unusable that many residents would rather risk relieving themselves in open spaces. Women public restroom in a deteriorated condition at Railway station near Rajindra Park, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Across the city, broken seats, non-functional flushes, erratic water supply and mosquito-infested corners have become the norm in public toilets. The neglect is so deep-rooted that several facilities are barely usable, forcing women, daily-wage earners, commuters and shoppers to navigate spaces far from hygienic or safe.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the city has 133 public toilets, with over ₹15 lakh allocated annually for their upkeep. But residents say the reality hardly reflects that level of spending. Many toilets lack even basic amenities and are of little practical value.

A Hindustan Times spot check at seven locations — two in Sadar Bazar, the railway station, bus stand, Sector 10 near Civil Hospital, Kamla Nehru Park and Sector 31 — found a near-identical pattern of neglect. Some toilets were locked even during peak hours. Others were in such deteriorated condition that stepping inside required taking a deep breath, holding it like a marathon swimmer, and completing one’s business through visible discomfort.

Most facilities operate between 5am and 10pm and typically have one attendant with a cleaner visiting two or three times a day. MCG norms state that every toilet should have running water, functional taps, buckets, dryers, sanitary pad dispensers and dustbins. Most toilets, however, do not even have running water, let alone the other amenities.

In Sadar Bazar, one of the city’s busiest markets, the public washroom sits tucked behind a jumble of carts near the post office. Several women found the women’s section locked. It took multiple requests before the in-charge agreed to open it. “This happens often. We thought it wasn’t operational, that’s why it was locked,” said Suman Kumari, relieved but irritated. The in-charge, who declined to share his name, claimed he keeps the women’s section locked to keep “alcoholics from creating nuisance”.

Users were also charged inconsistently. Though the official fee is ₹5 for both men and women, some were asked to pay ₹10. Asked about the discrepancy, the in-charge said, “I didn’t have change, so I asked for ₹10.”

The second Sadar Bazar toilet, located near a government school, was in an even worse state. The stench was overpowering and women held their dupattas over their faces. “We work nearby and have no choice but to use this,” said Rani Kumari, a labourer. “It’s filthy. The basins are dirty, there’s no soap, and people don’t even flush. But where else can we go?”

Outside sat three men, and one identifying himself as Raghubir, said the in-charge was away at a wedding. “We’re MCG workers, so we’re sitting here until he returns,” he said. He added that urinals were free, but women had to pay ₹5 and men ₹10 to use the toilets.

At the bus stand, the toilet building itself has begun to crumble. A foul stench clings to the area, and a QR code for online payment seems almost ironic against broken fittings. Water supply, too, is unpredictable. “Sometimes we have water, sometimes we don’t. Cleaning is done morning, afternoon and evening,” said Rakesh Singh, the in-charge. “We can’t clean every hour. People also need to understand that it is a public toilet, and it is their responsibility to flush after use.” The facility had no sanitary napkin dispenser or dustbin, underscoring the persistent gaps in hygiene.

In Sector 10, near Civil Hospital, the situation was so deplorable that residents said they avoid the facility altogether. “People even wash clothes there. The stench from the urinal spreads down the whole stretch. It’s so bad that men still urinate on the walls outside, even though a toilet exists,” said a resident. The building has no functional doors and no in-charge in sight.

Sector 31’s Housing Board Colony toilet showed the same neglect: broken tiles, non-functional seats and broomsticks resting on washbasins. At Kamla Nehru Park, one of the toilet compartments had no door at all, leaving users completely exposed. The facility also had a bathing section. “We handle everything — cleaning, maintenance, all of it — and we stay on the premises,” said Sita, 31, the in-charge. “We’re paid only what we collect, around ₹200 a day. The doors will be replaced soon; the work has started.”

MCG officials said they have begun a citywide overhaul of public and community toilets. The civic body has reached out to Kolkata, Puducherry, Surat and Indore, seeking requests for proposals (RFPs) to study structural designs and maintenance systems. “Once we study the RFPs, we will start constructing toilets at the required locations,” a senior official said.

Sundar Sheoran, executive engineer, said 103 of the 133 public toilets will be revamped. “Repairs and upgrades have begun at several points. We hope to finish the work by next month,” he said.

Repairs have been contracted to Pestek Complete Solutions Pvt Ltd and Satish Bansal, while Deshraj Projects Pvt Ltd and RD AD Services will build new toilets in identified areas. “We have surveyed the city, noted the gaps, and identified where new facilities or major repairs are needed,” an official said.

For now, though, users remain resigned. As a woman at Sadar Bazar said while covering her mouth before stepping inside, “A clean public toilet is a luxury in this city.”