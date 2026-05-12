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Accused in event manager house firing killed in shootout with Gurugram Police

Police said the suspects opened fire while weapons were being recovered, prompting retaliation by crime branch teams.

Published on: May 12, 2026 09:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 23-year-old man allegedly involved in the firing outside an event manager’s house was killed and another was injured following a police gunfight near Bandhwari on Monday, police said.

The gun used by the accused during the shootout with police on Monday. (HT Photo)

They added that Gurugram police constable Naveen also suffered a bullet injury during the shootout.

The two were arrested two days ago from Punjab’s Tarn Taran district for the alleged firing outside Saurabh Yadav’s Sector 45 house. Yadav was popular Indian singer Rahul Fazilpuria’s event manager, and had received death threats before the incident.

According to police, the 23-year-old was an alleged sharpshooter linked to a gangster who had financial disputes with Fazilpuria. The other suspect, 28, was admitted to a hospital, police said.

Police said that around 9.30am on Monday, crime branch teams from Sectors 17, 39 and 40 took the two men to Bandhwari to recover the weapons used in the firing at manager Saurabh Yadav’s Sector 45 house.

During questioning before Monday’s encounter, the accused shooters allegedly told investigators that they had come to kill Yadav and had been provided weapons, vehicles, and logistical support by other associates already arrested in the case.

Police had earlier arrested four others for allegedly helping execute the attack. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

 
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