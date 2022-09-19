Admin reviews drinking water projects in Gurguram villages

The district administration on Monday reviewed several projects--including the construction of water treatment plants at Bhobharka and Kasan--to supply drinking water from canals to villages in the district that are currently dependent on tube wells.

The projects were announced by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday during a visit to Gurugram.

On Monday, Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, held a meeting with district officials and departments concerned regarding the drinking water supply in rural areas of Gurugram. “The chief minister had made four different announcements regarding drinking water supply. One of the announcements was about the construction of a water treatment plant in Bhokarka village in Pataudi so that 35 villages in the area are provided with canal drinking water supply,” he said.

Yadav said that drinking water supply from canals will be provided in 43 villages nearby, including Mandpura and Noorgarh in Manesar. Another water treatment plant will be built in Kasan village so that seven villages in the corporation area are provided with drinking water from canals. “We have discussed the process of how the water will be supplied to nearby villages in length so that the usage of tube-well water can be stopped,” he said.

Officials of the public health engineering department (PHED) said that they plan to connect this project with the irrigation department’s Mewat canal feeder.

Yadav said he has asked the officials of the PHED to take weekly updates from the irrigation department regarding the project, adding officials are surveying the area to calculate the water table index.

According to the officials, 55% of the work has already been completed. Yadav also said he has directed the officials of Municipal Corporation of Manesar to complete land-related formalities at the earliest.