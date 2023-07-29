A 24-year-old advocate practising at the Pataudi courts, died after his car was rammed by a container truck on the Pataudi-Bilaspur Road in Gurugram, police officers said on Friday.

Advocate dies as truck rams his car in Gurugram

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Investigators said the injured man, identified as Paras Chauhan, a resident of Jatoli village near Hailey Mandi, was trapped in the car for almost 30 minutes after the truck crushed it. He was later extricated and taken to a health centre, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Investigators said the incident took place around 9.30pm on Wednesday when Chauhan was driving his newly purchased Tata Tiago EV from Bilaspur to Pataudi while the truck was going the other way.

Munesh Mudgil, an eyewitness, was walking when he saw a speeding truck driving zigzag. “Before I could react, it hit a car coming from the opposite direction. The truck drove over the right portion of the car, crushing it completely and trapping the injured driver inside,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The truck driver left his vehicle on the road and fled the scene.

Officers said two tractors were brought to the scene and used to pull and tear the car’s mangled chassis using ropes to free the injured man. “Police quickly arrived on the scene and had a private ambulance waiting to take Chauhan to the hospital. It took almost 25 to 30 minutes to pull him out of the mangled car using tractors. He was alive but later started losing consciousness,” said Mudgil.

A private ambulance rushed him to the community health centre in Pataudi, where doctors declared him dead. Police said Chauhan was returning home when the accident occurred.

Investigators said Chauhan suffered a head injury and multiple fractures to the ribs and a leg in the accident. Police said the truck, which was loaded with motorcycles, was also damaged in the accident and it was removed from the road using a crane.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subhash Boken, public relations officer, Gurugram police, said they will serve notice to the truck owner to provide the driver’s details.

On Mudgil’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON