After 2 years of tender delays, Ggm to get 100 e-buses by July

Gurugram is finally set to receive a fleet of 100 electric buses by July this year, with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) issuing a letter of acceptance to the company awarded the contract to supply and operate the buses, officials said.

Procurement under PM e-Bus Sewa scheme faced litigation and delays since 2023, with rollout now set after tender issues resolved in 2025. (HT Archive)

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According to GMDA officials, the buses will be delivered in two tranches of 50 each. The authority added that the required infrastructure to host and operate the buses has already been put in place. A senior GMDA official said a letter of acceptance has been issued to PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Private Limited.

Under the agreement, the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) will pay the company ₹55.47 per kilometre for leasing and operating the buses.

According to tender documents, the operating agreement will span 12 years, with each bus expected to run 5,400 km per month. The buses will be procured under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme and operated and maintained by the operator, who will also provide drivers, while the city bus service will deploy conductors.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the proposal to procure and operate the e-buses was discussed at a high-level procurement committee meeting on February 16, chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. “Final negotiations were conducted with the contracting company during the meeting, and the proposal was approved after the rate was finalised,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the proposal to procure and operate the e-buses was discussed at a high-level procurement committee meeting on February 16, chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. “Final negotiations were conducted with the contracting company during the meeting, and the proposal was approved after the rate was finalised,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Vishwajeet Chaudhary, CEO, GMCBL, confirmed that the rollout is on track. “The proposal has been finalised, and buses are expected to roll into the city by July this year. We have made all arrangements, and operations will commence immediately upon the arrival of the e-buses. We are fully prepared for this. An e-bus depot has already been established in Sector 10, while the depot in Sector 48 is nearing completion and will be ready shortly. The transportation service will improve significantly once the buses arrive, providing much-needed relief to commuters,” he said.

GMCBL officials said work at the e-bus depot in Sector 10 has been completed and a power substation has been constructed on the premises. An application for an electricity connection has been submitted to Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN). The depot in Sector 48 is currently under construction.

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Officials added that routes for the upcoming e-bus operations have already been finalised. At present, city buses operate on 23 routes, but due to a shortage of buses, they do not serve sectors along the Dwarka Motorway, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Golf Course Extension Road. These areas will now be integrated into the public transport network once the new buses are deployed.

Currently, GMCBL operates 150 CNG buses in Gurugram, which are around eight years old, with officials noting an urgent need to augment the fleet.

The development comes after over two years of delays in procuring the 100 electric buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme, caused by litigation, financial concerns and administrative hurdles.A senior government official aware of the matter said the delivery of electric buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme was delayed due to litigation over the tender in 2024. The process, which began in November 2023, was stalled after a supplier challenged the tender in the Delhi high court, while subsequent bids were delayed due to pending approvals and cost-related issues. The matter was resolved in late 2025 after the litigation ended and the tender was finalised, paving the way for the rollout now scheduled for July 2026.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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