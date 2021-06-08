After a long spell, Haryana districts report fresh cases in 2 digits or less

Continuing the downward trend, Haryana on Monday recorded 640 fresh cases and 39 deaths, as per the health bulletin.

On Sunday, the state had 654 new cases and 48 fatalities.

With the cases beginning to come down, the state resumed some economic activities on Monday, allowing club houses, restaurants, bars, golf courses to reopen, though the lockdown will continue till the morning of June 14.

It is after a long spell that the new cases have come down to two digits in the districts.

Jind recorded the highest, 78, fresh cases, followed by Yamunanagar 59, Sirsa 55 and Bhiwani 52. Gurugram recorded 31 new cases, Faridabad 27, Sonepat 23, Hisar 45, Ambala 32, Karnal 37, Panipat 11, Rohtak 15, Rewari 26, Panchkula 23, Kurukshetra 26, Mahendergarh 12, Jhajjar 13, Palwal 8, Fatehabad 29, Kaithal 27, Nuh 9 and Charkhi Dadri 2.

The health bulletin stated that just 26,744 samples were taken in the past 24 hours, while on Sunday 36,742 samples were taken.

At least 1,674 people recovered and there were 8,024 active patients in the state while the recovery rate was 97.80%. The fatality rate rose to 1.15% with 39 deaths recorded in 19 districts.

Four people each succumbed to the infection in Gurugram and Hisar while three each died in Rewari and Bhiwani, two patients each died of the Covid-19 in Karnal, Rohtak, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Jhajjar, Fatehabad, Kaithal, and Jind. In Ambala, Panipat, Mahendergarh and Nuh, one fatality each was reported.