Ahead of monsoon, drains to be cleaned in Manesar for the first time

In a first, the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has launched a survey to identify points prone to waterlogging, to prepare the town for the monsoon season. The MCM officials will interact with gram panchayats to prepare a strategy for the same.

Without any reference or recorded history, the officials of the MCM — which was formed in December 2020 — said that they will rely on gram panchayats for mapping the vulnerable waterlogging points and allocate resources to clean the points on a priority basis.

Hariom Attri, joint commissioner, MCM, said, “Last week, a meeting was held with the representatives of various government bodies in Manesar, to take stock of the monsoon preparedness measures. Gram panchayats have in-depth knowledge about the vulnerable waterlogging points in the city, and using their inputs, we want to create a database and map all such areas where desilting and cleaning of drains can be initiated on a priority basis.”

Two executive engineers will visit all the 19 gram panchayats in Manesar and conduct a survey to identify the points prone to waterlogging, Attri added.

Prior to the formation of the MCM, villages in Manesar were largely looked after by the gram panchayats, and the urban areas by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). A few sectors, which share a border with Gurugram, also came under the supervision of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

According to the MCM officials, they will have a learning experience this year, and will use the findings to ensure that the city is better prepared to deal with the monsoon in 2022.

“One of the main reasons behind the formation of the MCM was to provide a civic body to Manesar, which can upgrade public facilities such as the drainage system in the city. We will use the findings of this monsoon season to identify all the points across the city that are worst-affected by waterlogging and will initiate remedial action before next year’s monsoon to ensure that the minimal amount of rainwater is accumulated,” said Attri.

The MCM officials said that tenders will be floated once the survey is completed, to finalise contractors for desilting, using drainage cleanliness machines such as super suction machines, jetting machines, bucket type sewer cleaning machines, and placing tractor-mounted pumps at the vulnerable waterlogging points.