Amid rising temperatures, Gurugram likely to see light rainfall this week

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, Gurugram is likely to witness light rainfall this week amid a rise in the temperature.

As per the weatherman, the city is expected to witness light rainfall or thunderstorms between April 15 and April 17, and the maximum temperature is likely to drop by 2-4° Celsius by April 17.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said, “Light rainfall is expected in Delhi-NCR during the evening, night on April 16, which will lead to a dip in the maximum temperature in the region on April 17. Following that, the city is likely to see a rise in the temperature.”

“This year, we saw rainfall for the last time around April 2-3, and the temperature has been on the rise since then. This is due to the lack of western disturbance activities. Both maximum and minimum temperatures have been higher than the normal level. Usually, with light rainfall, temperatures are maintained in the normal bracket during April,” Srivastava added.

The temperature falls during the summers only with an impact of the western disturbance, which has been lower in number this April, compared to past years. The western disturbance is the wind originating over the Mediterranean region, which carries moisture and shed in the form of rainfall or snowfall, while travelling up the north.

On Tuesday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4° Celsius — the highest maximum temperature recorded so far in April. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 21.5° Celsius, which was 4° above the normal. The city had recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season on March 29, with the temperature recorded at 40.5° Celsius.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality entered the moderate zone on Tuesday. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded the air quality index (AQI) at 199, which has improved over the past 24 hours — from ‘poor’ AQI — which was recorded at 210 on Monday.