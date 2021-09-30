Ardee City developer arrested over delay in EWS plot delivery

A senior executive of a realty firm was arrested on Thursday for failing to give possession of plots meant for the economically weaker sections (EWS) for over 26 years in Ardee City residential colony in Sector 52, the police said.

The executive, identified as Anil Hasija, the vice-president of Gopal Dass Estates and Housing, was taken on three-day police remand, a week after an FIR was registered on the recommendation of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) for alleged forgery of documents over 45 acres to procure a licence for Ardee City in Sector 52.

The police said that action was taken on a complaint filed by Mahender Singh, an EWS plot allottee, at the Sector 53 police station. A case was registered under sections 120B, 406, 420, 467, 468 And 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint, Singh alleged that even after 26 years since his application, the developer has failed to develop the area earmarked for the EWS category and hand over plots to hundreds of allottees. He alleged that the developers always delayed possession on one pretext or the other and recently, refused to give possession or return the money.

Officials of the realty firm could not be reached for comment.

It may be noted that the licence of the colony was cancelled by DTCP earlier this month and the department also decided to take over the colony. The developers had obtained a licence for Ardee City colony, on 200 acres, in 1996.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that the licence of the colony and occupancy certificates were revoked on September 2. A case was also registered against the developer and its directors on September 17.

Karan Goel, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), DLF, said that Hasija, an executive of Ardee City Developers was arrested and produced before the court on Thursday and taken on a three-day remand. “The matter is under investigation,” he said.

Besides the case filed by Singh, another case in this regard was filed against the developers on a complaint filed by the DTCP on September 14, the police said.