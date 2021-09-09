Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Ardee City: Registrations to be stopped after DTCP cancels licence
gurugram news

Ardee City: Registrations to be stopped after DTCP cancels licence

DTCP officials write to revenue department to notify the cancellation of licence of Ardee City, stop registration of properties
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The licence of Ardee City and a mall in Sector 52 was cancelled by the DTCP on September 2. (HT Archive)

After cancelling the licence of the Ardee City colony and a mall in Sector 52 on September 2, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Thursday wrote to the revenue department recommending a ban on registration of property deeds in the colony.

DTCP officials said that since the licence of the colony was cancelled, the registration of the property deeds must be automatically stopped. “We have informed the revenue department regarding the cancellation of the licence of the colony and asked to stop registration of deeds,” RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said.

Officials said that despite repeated notices, the developer failed to comply with directions to clear the issues regarding the title deeds of a few plots.

The developer, however, said that they had already obtained a stay from the high court in this matter. “We have already obtained a stay in the matter pertaining to the cancellation of licence. What can we do if such an order has been issued?” Anil Hasija, the vice-president of Ardee Infrastructure Private Limited, said.

RELATED STORIES

The DTCP’s move was also opposed by the residents. They demanded that instead of a blanket ban, the sale and registration of the properties owned by the developer should be stopped.

Pravin Yadav, the president of Ardee City residents’ association, said, “All the residents will suffer due to this decision.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Municipal services to be hit as MCG staff announce indefinite protest in support of suspended engineer

DHBVN officials suspended for denying commercial power connection

Third serosurvey in Gurugram to check antibodies in vaccinated groups, kids

Around 200 houses demolished in Faridabad’s Jamai Colony set on Aravalli land
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP