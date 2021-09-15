Armed men booked for robbing rice container truck from Manesar petrol pump

Three armed men were booked for allegedly robbing a truck that was ferrying rice to Gujarat and abducting a helper, who was present in the vehicle at the time of the incident, in the early hours of Tuesday from a petrol pump in Manesar, the police said.

The driver of the truck, Pankaj Kumar, who works for a cargo company, told the police that he and his brother-in-law, identified as Karan, were on their way to deliver rice in Gujarat.

On Tuesday morning, Pankaj alighted from the truck to withdraw money from an ATM around 2am and upon returning, saw that two persons had forcibly entered the vehicle from opposite sides and drove away the truck with Karan inside the vehicle. The complainant also said that a third person in a car was driving ahead of the truck and was giving directions to the driver.

“The suspects kidnapped my brother-in-law and sped away with the truck. They were armed,” he said in his complaint to the police.

Subash Boken, spokesperson, Gurugram police, said that a case had been registered and the matter is being probed.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 365 (kidnapping), 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Manesar police station.