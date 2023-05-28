Army jawan killed on KMP e-way after being hit by heavy vehicle, say police

Gurugram: An Army jawan was killed after allegedly being hit by a heavy vehicle on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Farrukhnagar on Saturday evening, Gurugram police said.

Police said the deceased, identified as Mukesh Kumar (27), an Army havildar, was posted in Chandigarh.

Investigators said Kumar had come to his home in Sohna on his annual leave in April this year. He had left home at about 8am on Saturday to resume work.

As per police, Kumar left home on his motorcycle which he was about to leave at the residence of a close family member, Satbir Singh, in Sultanpur area of Gurugram.

Police said that since Singh was also about to travel to Chandigarh in his car, Kumar planned to join him, but tragedy struck before he could reach Sultanpur.

Investigators said Kumar was spotted lying on the expressway in a pool of blood by a medical patrolling team of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He was rushed to a nearby private hospital in Budhera but doctors declared him dead.

A senior police officer said, “Kumar had sustained severe head injuries. His motorcycle was also badly damaged. It seems a heavy vehicle had hit him from behind and his head hit the expressway divider.” He said there were no CCTV cameras on the stretch where the accident took place.

Inspector Jitender Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Farrukhnagar police station, said attempts are underway to scan CCTV footage of roadside shops and other establishments to identify the vehicle that had hit Kumar.

On a complaint from the deceased’s uncle Hansraj, an FIR was registered against the unidentified vehicle driver under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Farrukhnagar police station on Saturday, said police.

Kumar’s body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Sunday, police added.

