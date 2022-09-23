Army officer booked for slapping Gurugram food delivery partner

An army officer has been booked for allegedly slapping a 28-year-old food delivery partner in September last year after the latter moved a local court seeking directions for the Gurugram Police to file a case, saying he partially lost hearing after the slap and was undergoing treatment.

Police said they registered a case following the court’s directions on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 506 (criminal intimidation) even though the accused has not been arrested.

The partner said he was returning after delivering food at a residential society when he had a tiff with a security guard for using a lift for residents instead of the service lift. “Hearing the noise, a resident living on the ground floor came to us and asked about the matter. When I narrated the incident, he slapped me hard on my face on the left side...,” he said.

He said he consulted a doctor as he suffered pain and was referred to New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors told him about an injury to his left eardrum. “I had visited the same society several times...but never had any issue. I would have sorted out the matter with the guard but the man who introduced himself as army major threatened me and humiliated me just for using the residents’ lift and that was not a crime.”

He approached the Kherki Daula Police Station but his complaint was not registered despite the medical reports, prompting him to move the court.

Assistant police commissioner Preet Pal Sangwan said they have registered the case and were conducting an investigation. “We will check the CCTV footage of the incident and will question the security guard to establish the sequence of the event.”