Assistant professor shot dead in Farrukhnagar

Gurugram: An assistant professor at a private engineering college was shot dead in Farrukhnagar on Friday evening, police said.

Harinder Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Pataudi), said the deceased was identified as Prashant Malik (30).

Police said the incident took place at about 5.30pm and Malik died on the spot.

Investigators said Malik was travelling on his motorcycle with a woman colleague from the engineering institute in Farrukhnagar when two suspects on another motorcycle intercepted them on the main road near Yakubpur. They said the colleague panicked and the suspects allowed her to run away.

Police said Malik also sensed danger and tried to run away, leaving his motorcycle. However, the suspects chased him for more than 100 metres and shot him thrice in the chest and abdomen.

As per police, Malik was taken to a health centre in Farrukhnagar where doctors declared him dead.

Manbir Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Manesar), said the suspects are yet to be identified.

“Raids are underway to trace them. It is not clear what was the exact reason behind the murder. Multiple police teams have been pressed into action to crack the case,” the DCP added.

