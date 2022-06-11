At 222, Covid-19 cases on the rise in Gurugram; positivity rate of 5.52%

The number of Covid-19 cases in Gurugram doubled over the past week, with at least 115 cases reported between June 3 and June 10. There are 800 active cases in the district at present.

District health officials on Friday said that they have increased testing from 3,000 to 4,000 samples per day. On Friday, Gurugram reported 222 new cases and a positivity rate of 5.52%. A total of 4024 samples were sent for testing in the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, Gurugram reported 259 fresh cases, up from 161 on Wednesday. The case positivity rate surged to 6.46% from Wednesday’s 4.55%. With this, the cumulative case count in Gurugram shot up to 2,75,933.

Health officials held a meeting on Friday to assess the situation, in the wake of a consistent jump in single-day cases. According to Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurugram, despite increasing numbers, hardly five patients have been hospitalised till now. The number of cases, though on the rise, are still not alarming. “We are monitoring cases, collection of samples, and vaccination. Officials are taking stock of the situation and taking measures to ensure people are not getting infected. Meanwhile, testing has been ramped up in the district. We have started testing 3000 samples daily,” he said.

Dr Yadav also said mandatory masks, and other Covid restrictions may be reimposed if the district continues to witness a spike in cases.

On Friday, a total of 2778 vaccines were administered, including 149 first doses and 539 second doses. Till now, over 5.38 million doses have been administered in Gurugram. “People should get their second dose as soon as it is due, and not miss any drive or chance to get inoculated,” the CMO said.

Officials are coordinating with resident welfare associations to get people fully vaccinated. Yadav also said that there is low interest in taking the booster dose. The administration will urge people to get a booster dose and vaccinate eligible children too.

