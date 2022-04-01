Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / At 41.4°C, Gurugram sees hottest March day in over 23 yrs
gurugram news

At 41.4°C, Gurugram sees hottest March day in over 23 yrs

Thursday was unbearably hot for residents as the city sizzled at a maximum temperature of 41
Gurugram, India - March 31, 2022: Pedestrians in the scorching heat on a hot summer day near Medanta Hospital, in Gurugram, India, on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that maximum temperature is likely to touch 44 degrees Celsius by Sunday. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times) **Story pics for Kartik Kumar** (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:16 AM IST
BySuparna Roy

Thursday was unbearably hot for residents as the city sizzled at a maximum temperature of 41.4°C, nine degrees above normal and the highest ever daytime temperature recorded in March since 1999, shows data available with the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was around 22°C--six degrees above normal.

Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD, said, “The maximum temperature of 41.4°C recorded in Gurugram on Thursday is the highest ever in our records for the month of March. Before this, the maximum temperature was highest last year when the city recorded 40.5°C on March 29. With the intense heatwave, we had predicted that such high temperatures will be recorded in March itself.”

Before last year, Gurugram had recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.5°C in the month of March in 1999. In 2000, Gurugram recorded 39.1°C in March, which was the highest maximum temperature for the month. According to officials, the average maximum temperature for late March is around 32°C.

RELATED STORIES

According to the weekly forecast of IMD, the maximum temperature in Gurugram is likely to touch 44°C by April 3, and the minimum will remain around 23°C during the weekend. The city is likely to witness dry weather during the weekend and partly cloudy sky on Monday and Tuesday.

“Mercury has been rising since the past few days. However, maximum temperatures may fall by one to two degrees in the south Haryana region within a day or two. Temperatures in Punjab have already reduced by two degrees at most places, due to north westerly winds, which are dry and cold. The impact will be felt in Haryana too,” added Singh.

Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded ‘poor’ air quality for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday with an air quality index of 264, showed the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin.

According to the weather bulletin issued by Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality over the national capital territory is likely to remain in ‘poor’ category on Friday too and improve slightly on Saturday with PM10 and dust as the predominant pollutants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP