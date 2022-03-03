Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / At 45, Gurugram records highest number of medical negligence cases in the state
gurugram news

At 45, Gurugram records highest number of medical negligence cases in the state

68 cases of medical negligence in private hospitals have been reported in the past seven years, out of which, 45 were reported in Gurugram, said officials
The medical negligence cases were reported in private hospitals between January 2015 and December 2021, said officials. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

With a record number of medical negligence cases reported in private hospitals between January 2015 and December 2021, Gurugram has topped the list of districts reporting such cases in Haryana, officials said on Thursday.

According to a written statement of state health minister Anil Vij, which was tabled in the Assembly on Thursday in response to a related query by Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma, 68 cases of medical negligence in private hospitals have been reported in the past seven years, out of which, 45 were reported in Gurugram.

At least four cases of medical negligence in government hospitals were reported in Sonepat, according to the statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP