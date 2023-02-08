At least six injured as two communities clash in Pataudi

One person suffered a gunshot wound and six others were injured after a clash broke out between two communities in Babarshah colony in Pataudi on Monday over an intercaste wedding.

Police said they have registered cross FIRs after both parties submitted a complaint blaming the other and started a probe. No arrest has been made so far.

According to police, a 22-year-old Muslim woman from Babarshah Colony eloped with a Dalit man from Pataudi on January 30 and the woman’s family lodged a complaint against the man and his family under Section 346 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pataudi police station.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the woman told her family that she was going to meet her friend but did not return home on January 30, after which her family registered a police case.

“On February 3, her family got to know that she married a Dalit man from the neighbourhood and it started the disquiet between the two families. The couple, meanwhile, is living peacefully in another city,” he said.

On Monday, at least 20 people went to the Babarshah colony for “holding talks” with the girl’s family. However, residents of the colony allegedly pelted stones at them, they claimed.

The Muslims, on the other hand, alleged that one of them had gone to buy groceries from a local shop and members of Bajrang Dal assaulted and shot him in the stomach. The injured man was identified as Mobin Khan, a relative of the woman, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the gunshot wound. He is still unconscious, his family said.

Sangwan said on Monday evening, one of the relatives of woman’s family called the man’s family and used objectionable words. “Just then, members of the Bajrang Dal reached the house of the caller and a fight broke out between the two. Both parties called their friends and relatives for support and started pelting stones at each other. Unidentified persons also fired shots and one of the woman’s family members was injured,” he said.

Police said three other men were injured in the stone pelting and all of them were taken to a hospital for treatment. They are stable, said police.

Monu Manesar, a member of Bajrang Dal and complainant in one of the cases, had a different version. “We were discussing the issue with members of the Dalit Kalyan Board when we heard a gunshot and came out. There were around 200 people standing outside carrying weapons. They started pelting stones and assaulted our members. Also, they vandalised our cars and took ₹3 lakh kept in the dash board,” he said.

On the complaint received from the Muslim family, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered.

On the complaint received from the Dalit family, a case under sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 506, 380 of the IPC was registered, said police.

Police said they are keeping a close watch on the activity of Pataudi residents and the incident is being thoroughly investigated. “We will take action against those found guilty. We are scanning footage recorded on a few mobile phones,” said Sangwan.

