Residents of Godrej Meridien and neighbouring housing societies on Wednesday submitted a complaint to the station house officer (SHO) of Rajendra Park police station, seeking registration of an FIR against Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials and the contractor engaged for the proposed construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing facility in Babupur. They alleged violations of National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions and illegal tree felling.

Babupur C&D plant: Residents seek FIR against MCG officials, contractor

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The complaint, signed by multiple residents, alleged that the MCG floated a tender for the facility without obtaining approval from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), despite an NGT order dated January 24, 2018, requiring prior authorisation before setting up any C&D waste processing unit. The order was passed in connection with the construction of a C&D waste processing plant in Basai without obtaining the required authorisation from HSPCB under Rule 7 of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Residents sought action under Section 26 of the NGT Act, 2010, which provides penalties for non-compliance with tribunal orders. The matter came up before the NGT for the first time on May 29. The tribunal issued notice to the MCG to respond to the allegations and listed the next hearing for September 10.

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint also alleged that trees are being felled at the proposed site despite the matter being pending before the NGT and said no work should continue until the tribunal decides the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint also alleged that trees are being felled at the proposed site despite the matter being pending before the NGT and said no work should continue until the tribunal decides the case. {{/usCountry}}

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Rohit Saini, a resident of Godrej Meridien, said, “The area already faces bad air quality, and setting up a plant would worsen the situation.” There is already less green cover, and now the MCG is cutting trees.”

Suresh Varmani, another resident, said, “Almost 60% of the boundary wall is constructed. Children and elderly people will be exposed to dust and pollution.”

MCG awarded the contract for building the fencing around the three-acre site in October 2025. Residents have been opposing the project since work started early this year.

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Earlier, HT reported that MCG deployed contractors for uprooting trees from the area without the forest department’s permission. It also reported, quoting officials of the pollution control board, that the department had not been informed about the proposed site. Residents said this reflected a failure to obtain the necessary environmental clearances before initiating the tender process.

HT reached out to MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya and executive engineer Sundar Singh Sheoran multiple times, but neither responded to requests for comment.