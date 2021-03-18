Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Bhondsi jail selected for prison radio initiative
gurugram news

Bhondsi jail selected for prison radio initiative

The Bhondsi jail in the district is among four jails in Haryana to be selected for the second phase of prison radio programme in the state
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:10 PM IST
HT Image

The Bhondsi jail in the district is among four jails in Haryana to be selected for the second phase of prison radio programme in the state. The other three jails are Rohtak district jail, central jail at Hisar and the district jail of Karnal.

As part of the prison radio initiative, 26 inmates have been trained to prepare radio programmes that will be aired on jail radio. The range of the radio service will be limited and only available for jail inmates. The training programme of the inmates was concluded at Bhondsi jail on Thursday, amid the presence of superintendents of all the four jails and the director general of prisons, K Selvaraj.

K Selvaraj said that the launch of radio in the three jails in the state yielded positive results and other jails would get their prison radio soon. Haryana has 19 jails and the state is planning to have jail radios in all of them. The first prison radio was launched at the district jail of Panipat on January 16 this year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rural areas account for only 13% of vaccinations under second drive

Covid-19 case count crosses 100, officials call for adherence to safety norms

June 30 deadline to revive rainwater harvesting structures

MCG Budget: Highest collections from property tax, water bills in three years

In a press release shared by the district administration, Vartika Nanda, who is the brainchild of the prison radio initiative, said that inmates were selected after auditions and subsequently trained for the radio service. “Initially, the jail radio will run on a trial in the four jails,” said Nanda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP