Bhondsi jail selected for prison radio initiative

The Bhondsi jail in the district is among four jails in Haryana to be selected for the second phase of prison radio programme in the state. The other three jails are Rohtak district jail, central jail at Hisar and the district jail of Karnal.

As part of the prison radio initiative, 26 inmates have been trained to prepare radio programmes that will be aired on jail radio. The range of the radio service will be limited and only available for jail inmates. The training programme of the inmates was concluded at Bhondsi jail on Thursday, amid the presence of superintendents of all the four jails and the director general of prisons, K Selvaraj.

K Selvaraj said that the launch of radio in the three jails in the state yielded positive results and other jails would get their prison radio soon. Haryana has 19 jails and the state is planning to have jail radios in all of them. The first prison radio was launched at the district jail of Panipat on January 16 this year.

In a press release shared by the district administration, Vartika Nanda, who is the brainchild of the prison radio initiative, said that inmates were selected after auditions and subsequently trained for the radio service. “Initially, the jail radio will run on a trial in the four jails,” said Nanda.