Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Bhondsi nature park to be turned into Covid care centre
gurugram news

Bhondsi nature park to be turned into Covid care centre

With an aim to boost the health infrastructure amid the coronavirus crisis, a Covid-19 care centre is likely to be built at Bhondsi Nature Park, according to the officials on Monday
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 11:47 PM IST
HT Image

With an aim to boost the health infrastructure amid the coronavirus crisis, a Covid-19 care centre is likely to be built at Bhondsi Nature Park, according to the officials on Monday.

Chinar Chahal, sub-divisional magistrate, Sohna, said, “Amid the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, we are trying to find places where new health infrastructure could be built. A team had visited the Bhondsi Nature Park last week as it has a lot of space available. A temporary structure would be set up there. The district administration and the health department are likely to set up a Covid-19 care centre there, after estimating the total cost.”

The Haryana Forest Development Corporation officials, meanwhile, said that it will be a temporary structure with around 50 oxygen beds. “We and the forest department are trying to find places that could be used for treating Covid-positive patients. The existing infrastructure at the eco-tourism destination, Bhondsi Nature Park, suits the requirements to an extent, so a temporary structure with around 50 oxygen beds could be built there,” said a senior official from the forest development corporation, requesting anonymity.

The official added that the forest rest houses in other blocks of Gurugram, if required, could also be converted into Covid-19 care centres on further instructions by the district administration. Gurugram has been witnessing a continuous spike in the number of Covid-19 cases since the past few days, with the district reporting over 3,000 cases on a daily basis for the past five days.

On Monday, Gurugram reported 3,555 fresh Covid-19 cases, and seven deaths. At present, Gurugram has over 27,000 active cases, with a doubling rate of 28.82 days, said the officials.

With an aim to boost the health infrastructure amid the coronavirus crisis, a Covid-19 care centre is likely to be built at Bhondsi Nature Park, according to the officials on Monday.

Chinar Chahal, sub-divisional magistrate, Sohna, said, “Amid the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, we are trying to find places where new health infrastructure could be built. A team had visited the Bhondsi Nature Park last week as it has a lot of space available. A temporary structure would be set up there. The district administration and the health department are likely to set up a Covid-19 care centre there, after estimating the total cost.”

The Haryana Forest Development Corporation officials, meanwhile, said that it will be a temporary structure with around 50 oxygen beds. “We and the forest department are trying to find places that could be used for treating Covid-positive patients. The existing infrastructure at the eco-tourism destination, Bhondsi Nature Park, suits the requirements to an extent, so a temporary structure with around 50 oxygen beds could be built there,” said a senior official from the forest development corporation, requesting anonymity.

The official added that the forest rest houses in other blocks of Gurugram, if required, could also be converted into Covid-19 care centres on further instructions by the district administration. Gurugram has been witnessing a continuous spike in the number of Covid-19 cases since the past few days, with the district reporting over 3,000 cases on a daily basis for the past five days.

On Monday, Gurugram reported 3,555 fresh Covid-19 cases, and seven deaths. At present, Gurugram has over 27,000 active cases, with a doubling rate of 28.82 days, said the officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP