Gurugram: A bike-borne man was run over by a speeding truck on Cybercity Road in DLF Phase 3 on Saturday, Gurugram police said. 31-yr-old man killed after speeding truck rams bike

Investigators said the accident took place near DLF Cybercity at about 4.10am. As per police, the body was mutilated and the identity was ascertained with the help of documents recovered from the wallet of the deceased.

Police said the deceased was identified as Yadram Bairwa (31), who hailed from Dausa in Rajasthan. He was residing with his wife in a rented accommodation near the BSF camp in Delhi’s Rajokri and had left home at about 4am.

Police said Bairwa was on his way to Sector 54 in Gurugram where he worked as a chauffeur for a South Korean citizen.

Investigators said a commuter had alerted the police control room after which an emergency response vehicle was rushed to the spot, but the police team could not do much as the motorist was already dead. Later, his family members were informed, they said.

On the basis of a complaint from the deceased’s brother-in-law Tara Chand, an FIR was registered against an unidentified suspect under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or above) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF Phase 3 police station on Saturday, police said.

Investigators said initially it was not clear how the accident had taken place but later they found CCTV footage from which it became evident that he was hit and then run over by a speeding truck. The driver had managed to escape from the spot with the vehicle without even slowing down, they added.

