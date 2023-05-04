Gurugram: Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday caught a candidate appearing for a physical test at its camp in Bhondsi who had cleared his written examination by using a scholar, Gurugram police said on Thursday.

Candidate held for fraud in BSF exam, cops register case

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the recruitment process of general duty constable for BSF going on which was being conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Police said that as soon as the candidate appeared before officials for verification of his details in the camp, his photographs and fingerprints did not match with the one who had written the online examination.

Investigators said that after the mismatch was flagged, the candidate was separated from the rest. He was handed over to police who later arrested him.

On the basis of a complaint filed by a BSF assistant sub-inspector, an FIR against the suspect, Sagar Thakur, was registered under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station on Wednesday, police added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}