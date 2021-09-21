Building plan violation: Owners of 60 properties in private licensed colonies served notices

The Department of Town and Country Planning on Tuesday issued notices to 60 property owners in private licensed colonies over offences including building plan violations and additional changes, particularly after obtaining occupancy certificates.

Officials said that they conducted a detailed survey and found that owners had covered setback areas (open space around a structure) and made rooms in stilt parking, among other illegal extensions.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that notices were mainly issued to property owners in Sushant Lok 1 to 3, DLF Phases 1 and 3, South City 1 and 2, and Palam Vihar. “We have found that owners of these 60 properties have violated rules and they must restore the properties, failing which action will be taken. Last year, we had made it easier for house owners to obtain occupancy certificates, but it is being observed that after getting it, owners are frequently violating the plans,” he said.

Officials said that violations are continuing despite the state government increasing the floor-area ratio (FAR) and allowing more constructions in plots in the recent past.

According to the details shared by the department, notices were served to owners of 57 residential properties and three commercial properties. The maximum violations were in Sushant Lok-3, DLF Phase-1 and South City-1, officials said.

DTCP officials said that the stipulated setback, space in the front, and checks on extensions and additional constructions are being done to maintain the sanctity of a planned colony and ensure that people get light, ventilation and space to live comfortably. “What is being seen is that in the greed for more rent, FAR and additional coverage rules are being violated. This also negatively affects the residents who follow rules,” Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, said.