Candlelight march in Gurugram seeks justice for hit-and-run victim Sarthak Mattoo

Hundreds of people gathered for a candlelight march in DLF Phase 4 on Saturday evening, demanding justice for 34-year-old Sarthak Mattoo, who was killed in an alleged hit-and-run on June 25 in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. The victim’s parents questioned the handling of evidence and accused investigators of delays. Police said all procedures were carried out promptly. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Joined by Mattoo’s family, friends and supporters, the protesters marched from Ridgewood Estate to Galleria Market, calling for a fair and expeditious investigation into the case.

Mattoo’s parents have alleged lapses in the investigation. They claimed that blood samples of the two accused were collected nearly 48 hours after the incident, arguing that the delay may have compromised efforts to establish whether the accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

“We want justice for our only son, and we will not rest until he gets it. I owe him that,” said Surender Mattoo, Sarthak’s father. “This fight is also to ensure that no other family has to go through what we are going through.”

“It feels like a nightmare that never ends,” said Anuradha Mattoo, Sarthak’s mother. “Every morning, whenever there is a knock at the door, I feel as though my son has come home.”

Surender alleged that the probe was moving at a “snail’s pace” and claimed that some evidence was collected only after the family intervened.

“There are lapses and only lapses in the investigation,” he said. “It was only after we asked the police whether they needed Sarthak’s clothes from that day and his helmet that these items were collected from our house on Thursday, eight days after the incident.”