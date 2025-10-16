Cattle smuggler with 12 criminal cases, aide, held after Nuh shootout

Two suspects, including a notorious cattle smuggler active across Haryana and Rajasthan, were caught after an encounter with the crime branch on Indana–Bichhor road in Nuh early Wednesday, police said. The shootout led to the recovery of a pistol, cartridges, and a bike; both accused booked under attempted murder and Arms Act provisions. (File Photo)

The suspects were identified as Mohammad Abid of Bichhor and Zahid Hussain of Khainchtan in Punhana, both in their early 20s, police said. The shootout took place between 2am and 2.30am, they added.

According to police, Zahid surrendered during the operation, while Abid was shot in the right leg and apprehended. Abid, police said, had been running an organised criminal gang in the Mewat region, extending into Rajasthan, for several years. He had more than 12 criminal cases against him, including charges of murder, rape of a minor after kidnapping, cattle smuggling, attempted murder of police personnel, loot, theft, and illegal possession of firearms. Zahid had one case of assault registered against him.

DSP (Punhana) Jitender Kumar said that the crime branch received information about Abid’s movement through the Indana–Bichhor route late Tuesday night. “He was continuously on the run and was wanted in several cases where he had managed to give a slip to cops during encounters. The crime branch team started a checking drive when they finally spotted two suspects on a motorcycle bearing no registration number approaching them,” he said.

According to the DSP, the suspects tried to take a U-turn when police signalled them to stop but toppled. “They were asked to surrender, but Abid opened fire while fleeing on foot, in which assistant sub-inspector Suraj Kumar sustained a hit in his bullet-proof jacket,” he said.

Police said the team retaliated, injuring Abid in the right leg before overpowering him. Zahid surrendered soon after. Abid was taken to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College and Hospital in Nalhar, where he is undergoing treatment. “He will be arrested after doctors declare him medically fit,” said an officer associated with the case, requesting anonymity.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, an empty cartridge, two live cartridges, and a motorcycle used by the duo from the encounter site. An FIR was registered against the two under provisions of attempted murder, obstructing a public servant from duty, possession of illegal firearms, and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Bichhor police station on Wednesday.