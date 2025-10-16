Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Cattle smuggler with 12 criminal cases, aide, held after Nuh shootout

    The accused, active across Haryana and Rajasthan, fired at police before being overpowered; a country-made pistol and live rounds were seized.

    Published on: Oct 16, 2025 8:16 AM IST
    By Debashish Karmakar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Two suspects, including a notorious cattle smuggler active across Haryana and Rajasthan, were caught after an encounter with the crime branch on Indana–Bichhor road in Nuh early Wednesday, police said.

    The shootout led to the recovery of a pistol, cartridges, and a bike; both accused booked under attempted murder and Arms Act provisions. (File Photo)
    The shootout led to the recovery of a pistol, cartridges, and a bike; both accused booked under attempted murder and Arms Act provisions. (File Photo)

    The suspects were identified as Mohammad Abid of Bichhor and Zahid Hussain of Khainchtan in Punhana, both in their early 20s, police said. The shootout took place between 2am and 2.30am, they added.

    According to police, Zahid surrendered during the operation, while Abid was shot in the right leg and apprehended. Abid, police said, had been running an organised criminal gang in the Mewat region, extending into Rajasthan, for several years. He had more than 12 criminal cases against him, including charges of murder, rape of a minor after kidnapping, cattle smuggling, attempted murder of police personnel, loot, theft, and illegal possession of firearms. Zahid had one case of assault registered against him.

    DSP (Punhana) Jitender Kumar said that the crime branch received information about Abid’s movement through the Indana–Bichhor route late Tuesday night. “He was continuously on the run and was wanted in several cases where he had managed to give a slip to cops during encounters. The crime branch team started a checking drive when they finally spotted two suspects on a motorcycle bearing no registration number approaching them,” he said.

    According to the DSP, the suspects tried to take a U-turn when police signalled them to stop but toppled. “They were asked to surrender, but Abid opened fire while fleeing on foot, in which assistant sub-inspector Suraj Kumar sustained a hit in his bullet-proof jacket,” he said.

    Police said the team retaliated, injuring Abid in the right leg before overpowering him. Zahid surrendered soon after. Abid was taken to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College and Hospital in Nalhar, where he is undergoing treatment. “He will be arrested after doctors declare him medically fit,” said an officer associated with the case, requesting anonymity.

    Police recovered a country-made pistol, an empty cartridge, two live cartridges, and a motorcycle used by the duo from the encounter site. An FIR was registered against the two under provisions of attempted murder, obstructing a public servant from duty, possession of illegal firearms, and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Bichhor police station on Wednesday.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Gurugram News/Cattle Smuggler With 12 Criminal Cases, Aide, Held After Nuh Shootout
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes