Caught in lockdown, thousands of workers in Gurugram have nowhere to go

With Haryana’s Covid-induced lockdown crippling industries and construction projects, thousands of migrant workers in Gurugram and Manesar are under financial stress. Not being able to make rent, buy groceries or return home, they say they are living on a thin line of hope that the lockdown would be lifted soon.

As per local trade unions and industrial associations, the lockdown imposed from May 3 had affected over 100,000 daily wagers. They warn that if corrective measures were not taken up, they may choose to walk back to their home states, hundreds of kilometers away, like last year.

Daily wagers worst-hit

In Gurugram, the worst affected were daily wagers at small construction sites, while in Manesar and Udyog Vihar it is the the employees of small auto companies and garment export units.

Naveen Kumar, 38, had to vacate his rented room in a Manesar villageon May 3 after he failed to pay rent. Although getting new work was unlikely in the lockdown, he decided that heading back home in Bihar would not solve his problem as his family had no money there either.

Kumar said that he used to unload consignments but for the last one month there has been no work. “We are left with no money to even return home. We get free food from the police and sleep on the pavement waiting for the lockdown to get over,” he said.

Arvind Kumar, 33, said that it’d been eight years since came to Manesar as a daily wager. “All these years were smooth and I used to save ₹5,000 a month. But since last year (when the first lockdown was announced in March and lasted 68 days) it is becoming tough to make ends meet. There are no jobs and factories have reduced manpower. Many companies have shut their operations permanently. I sleep under a tree and roam around in search of a free meal,” he said.

The suspension of operations of big companies such as Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki has also forced smaller vendors to stop production.

Hero MotoCorp on Friday said that it was moving towards a gradual resumption of operations by starting single shift production at three of its plants – Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar from Monday.

“Strict safety and hygiene protocols are in place at all plant locations and offices in preparation for the gradual resumption of operations,” the company spokesperson said. Maruti Suzuki did not respond to request for comment.

Anil Kumar, general secretary, All India Trade Union Congress, Gurugram, said, “The major problem is of pay -- daily wagers don’t get it if they don’t work and even regular and contractual employees of mid-size units don’t get it for lockdown days when work came to a complete stop. This happened last year as well.”

Rajender Saroha, general secretary of the Bhawan Nirman Kaamgar Union, said, “Around 50,000 daily wage earners reside in Sheetla Colony, Surat Nagar, Tekchand Nagar, Lakshman Vihar, Manesar and other areas. They have no money to pay rent, buy ration and also no resources to return home.”

Industries help out

Manmohan Gaind, general secretary of the Manesar Industries Welfare Association acknowledged the workers’ issues. “We have decided to provide dry ration to around 500 families daily for a month. We will increase the supply as we don’t want our workers to suffer hunger, which will force them to rush back to their villages,” he said.

Factory owners based in Udyog Vihar said that most of the small units owners have accommodated workers on their premises. “The real extent of this problem will be revealed on pay-day in June. Many business are not able to execute orders due to shortage of labour and other issues,” said Ashok Kohli, president, chamber of industries of Udyog Vihar.

Shalini Sood, director of a packaging factory in IMT Manesar, said that their staff strength had gone down from 180 to 60 since last year. “Employees left early as they feared a lockdown. Many fear getting infected and prefer working from home,” she said.

Police pitch in

As reported on Friday, police in Manesar have been providing free meals to the jobless and homeless at four designated spots. Yashwant Yadav, station house officer (SHO) of IMT Manesar police station, who estimated that there would be at least 600 workers at these four locations, said that they have started receiving groceries and dry ration from 15 private companies and eight residential societies. “We will also start distributing medical kits to the workers, ” he said.

KK Rao, commissioner of police said that anyone in need of shelter and food can call the police control room number-100 - for help. All police stations were directed to feed those in need. “Free medical facility will be provided those in need and our vehicles will shift patients, and in case someone cannot make it to the free meal sites, it will be delivered to them,” he said.

Government relief awaited

The Supreme Court on Thursday had directed the governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to provide meals, dry ration and transportation to migrant workers in the National Capital Region.

But the Haryana government is yet to announce a major relief package for migrant workers. Trade Unions had demanded the government pay ₹7,500 per worker and implement the directions of the Supreme Court.

Amit Arya, media advisor to Haryana chief minister, said that all efforts would be made to provide help to workers. “Last year also the government, industry and civil society had joined hands to help the workers. Likewise, we will provide food, meals and transport to workers this year as well,” he said. Arya, however, added that the problem was less acute this year as industries and factories were allowed to work even during the lockdown.

A Gurugram district spokesperson said that directions have been issued to officials in the field to provide help to workers facing any problem. “If any workers is facing problem, they can call the helpline at 1950 for assistance,” the spokesperson said.

Although getting new work was unlikely in the lockdown, he decided that heading back home in Bihar would not solve his problem as his family had no money there either. Kumar said that he used to unload consignments but for the last one month there has been no work. "We are left with no money to even return home. We get free food from the police and sleep on the pavement waiting for the lockdown to get over," he said. Arvind Kumar, 33, said that it'd been eight years since came to Manesar as a daily wager. "All these years were smooth and I used to save ₹5,000 a month. 