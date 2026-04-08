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Chandigarh: Kotak bank official arrested in 150-crore scam case

Chandigarh: Kotak bank official arrested in ₹150-crore scam case

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 10:05 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Haryana's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested a private bank official in connection with a 150-crore discrepancy in accounts of Panchkula Municipal Corporation at a local Kotak Mahindra Bank branch, an official said.

Chandigarh: Kotak bank official arrested in 150-crore scam case

Pushpender Singh, the deputy vice-president of the bank, who had surrendered to the bureau earlier in the day, was arrested, an official said.

Pushpender earlier worked as the Panchkula branch manager, and later rose to the position of senior manager, and then to deputy vice president.

The official said that he will be produced before a court in Panchkula on Thursday and his remand will be sought for further questioning in the case.

Earlier, five people were arrested in connection with the discrepancies in the civic body's fixed deposit receipts.

According to the vigilance bureau, Vikas Kaushik, an ex-senior accounts officer of Panchkula Municipal Corporation, in collusion with Pushpender Singh, fraudulently opened an account each for the civic body in 2020 and 2022.

The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau earlier filed an FIR on cheating, conspiracy and other charges against unnamed bank officials and others.

The case was registered at the Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station in Panchkula.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
haryana kotak mahindra bank panchkula chandigarh anti-corruption bureau
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