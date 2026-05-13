Kurukshetra, A hand grenade was recovered on Wednesday from a car parked near the Sugar Mill area on the Shahabad-Ladwa road following the disclosure of a gangster arrested recently, police said.

Chinese-made hand grenade recovered in Kurukshetra on gangster's disclosure

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Teams of the Special Task Force, Ambala unit, and the bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and launched a major operation, they said.

According to police, the grenade was recovered during the interrogation of accused Surya Pratap, a resident of Tangore village who is allegedly linked to a gangster network.

The STF had arrested him two days ago and recovered a pistol along with two live cartridges from his possession.

During police remand, the accused allegedly confessed that he had hidden a hand grenade inside a car parked in his motor yard located on Shahabad-Ladwa road.

Acting on his disclosure, STF officials took him to the location, where the grenade was recovered from the dashboard of the vehicle. After the recovery, police immediately evacuated the surrounding area and restricted movement near the spot as a precautionary measure.

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{{^usCountry}} Security agencies also tightened security in the area while the bomb disposal squad safely handled the explosive device. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Security agencies also tightened security in the area while the bomb disposal squad safely handled the explosive device. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} STF Ambala unit sub-inspector Daljit Singh said the accused was allegedly planning to carry out a blast in connection with extortion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} STF Ambala unit sub-inspector Daljit Singh said the accused was allegedly planning to carry out a blast in connection with extortion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During interrogation, the accused admitted that he and his associates had demanded extortion money from a person and were planning to target him after a few days. Police are now investigating the source of the grenade and identifying others connected to the conspiracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During interrogation, the accused admitted that he and his associates had demanded extortion money from a person and were planning to target him after a few days. Police are now investigating the source of the grenade and identifying others connected to the conspiracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said two hand grenades had allegedly reached the accused. One grenade was taken away earlier by one of his associates, while the second grenade remained hidden inside the car. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said two hand grenades had allegedly reached the accused. One grenade was taken away earlier by one of his associates, while the second grenade remained hidden inside the car. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused allegedly stated that the explosion was to be carried out after receiving instructions from some foreign-based handlers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused allegedly stated that the explosion was to be carried out after receiving instructions from some foreign-based handlers. {{/usCountry}}

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Preliminary investigation suggests that the recovered grenade was of Chinese make. Security agencies are continuing their investigation into the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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