...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chinese-made hand grenade recovered in Kurukshetra on gangster's disclosure

Chinese-made hand grenade recovered in Kurukshetra on gangster's disclosure

Published on: May 13, 2026 09:04 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Kurukshetra, A hand grenade was recovered on Wednesday from a car parked near the Sugar Mill area on the Shahabad-Ladwa road following the disclosure of a gangster arrested recently, police said.

Chinese-made hand grenade recovered in Kurukshetra on gangster's disclosure

Teams of the Special Task Force, Ambala unit, and the bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and launched a major operation, they said.

According to police, the grenade was recovered during the interrogation of accused Surya Pratap, a resident of Tangore village who is allegedly linked to a gangster network.

The STF had arrested him two days ago and recovered a pistol along with two live cartridges from his possession.

During police remand, the accused allegedly confessed that he had hidden a hand grenade inside a car parked in his motor yard located on Shahabad-Ladwa road.

Acting on his disclosure, STF officials took him to the location, where the grenade was recovered from the dashboard of the vehicle. After the recovery, police immediately evacuated the surrounding area and restricted movement near the spot as a precautionary measure.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the recovered grenade was of Chinese make. Security agencies are continuing their investigation into the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
kurukshetra hand grenade
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / Chinese-made hand grenade recovered in Kurukshetra on gangster's disclosure
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.