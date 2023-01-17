Chintels collapse: Final order on compensation likely in 2 days, says panel

The district committee, which is reviewing the evaluation report of flats of Tower D in Chintels Paradiso, said on Tuesday that the final order on compensation to be paid to homeowners is likely to be issued within two days.

The district committee met the homeowners of Tower D on Tuesday and discussed the revised valuation report of the interiors and the components of final compensation.

The revised valuation of flats has pegged the rate at ₹5,900 per square feet, while the cost of interiors will be included based on the report submitted by valuers, said officials of the department of town and country planning, who were present in the meeting. The interiors include wood work and other associated works on which residents have spent money.

Vishram Kumar Meena, additional deputy commissioner, Gurugram, who chaired the meeting, said the final evaluation report was discussed with flatowners of Tower D and their concerns and issues were discussed. “A final order in this regard will be issued within a day or two ensuring compensation is paid to the house owners at the earliest. We will address the concerns raised by them,” he said.

Sanjay Kumar, district town planner, enforcement, said the revised valuation report was discussed in detail and some of the owners also made objections and raised concerns. “These issues are not very complicated and will be resolved. The concerns of the homeowners will be addressed at the earliest,” he said.

A homeowner, who was present in the meeting but asked not to be named, said, “The issue of increase in land value and inflation was discussed and is likely to be factored in the final order. We have also been asked to share details of the highest sale deed of a flat in Tower D and this could be the benchmark for further orders.”

The revised valuation report of the flats in Tower D of Chintels Paradiso in sector 109, which was submitted in November last year, increased the minimum base price to ₹5,900 per square foot from the earlier valuation of ₹5500- ₹5,600 per square foot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON