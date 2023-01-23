Chintels: Structural audit reports of towers E, F to be made public this week

Gurugram: The structural audit reports of tower E and tower F in Chintels Paradiso condominium are likely to be submitted to the department of town and country planning (DTCP) this week, said officials. They further said that the details of the reports will be tabled in the district committee meeting and thereafter shared with the residents’ welfare association (RWA) and flat owners of the condominium.

The audit has been conducted by experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi), who in their earlier report on Tower D submitted in November last year, recommended that the tower was not fit for habitation and must be demolished. The district administration has already issued directions to demolish the structure.

On February 10 last year, six floors of Tower D collapsed partially as a result of which two residents died. Following the incident, the district administration and the state government got a structural audit of Tower D carried out. Later, the district administration also ordered structural audits of tower E and tower F, which have been carried out and reports of the same submitted to the DTCP.

According to officials, tower E has 56 flats, while tower F has 60 flats and presently 40 families live in these two towers. In October last year, the structural audit of the two towers was ordered after residents complained of large-scale cracks in the floors and tilting of the balconies. A survey was conducted by the enforcement wing of the DTCP in October, following which the structural audit was recommended for both the towers.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement) said that the structural audit reports of towers E and F are likely to be submitted to the department this week. “The report is expected this week. It will be tabled in the district committee and analysed in detail. It will also be shared with homeowners and the RWA by the district administration,” he said.

According to the district administration, the final decision on the compensation to be paid to homeowners of tower D is also likely to be taken this week. Vishram Kumar Meena, the additional deputy commissioner, Gurugram, last week had said that the final valuation report has been discussed in detail and a final decision in this regard will be taken soon.

Meanwhile, the homeowners and residents of Chintels Paradiso on Sunday held a meeting and discussed various issues pertaining to compensation and the transfer of investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sandeep Barsaiyan, a homeowner, said that they have decided to hold a protest on February 10 to mark one year of the collapse. “We want the authorities to ensure that compensation is increased and is in line with the current property rates and index prevailing in the area. The homebuyers have been struggling for the last one year and the investigation has been very slow. The compensation is yet to be finalised,” he said.

Homeowners also said that the valuation report should be based on latest property rates and not on last year’s data.