City to have Happiness Food Street in Old Gurugram on lines of Indore
City to have Happiness Food Street in Old Gurugram on lines of Indore

Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) plans to come up with a food hotspot in Sector 12A, Old Gurugram
Published on Jun 08, 2022 11:24 PM IST
ByAbhishek Behl

Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) plans to come up with a food hotspot in Sector 12A, Old Gurugram. The project, called Happiness Food Street, will be developed over 4000 square metres of land and house 50 vendors.

The undertaking is inspired by the Sarafa Bazaar and Chappan Dukan in Indore. Sarafa Bazaar functions as a jewellery market during the day, and converts into a street food market at night. Vendors sell food items at the market from 9pm to 2am. Chappan Dukan is a street with 56 shops, open throughout the day, selling popular street food.

HSVP officials said that this will be a first of its kind night food market in the city selling drinks and eatables. The auction for vendor spots in the market is scheduled for June 16.

Vikas Dhanda, estate officer one, HSVP said that the market will be developed at two adjoining locations in Sector 12A. “I had the opportunity to visit Sarafa Bazar and Chappan Dukaan in Indore recently. These two markets attract thousands of customers daily. We brainstormed and came up with the idea of developing a similar project,” he said.

The market will have adequate parking, and will be landscaped with fountains and water bodies to make it appealing and pleasant for customers.

“The food zone and vendor units will have a uniform design but no permanent construction will be allowed. Owners can set up temporary sheds, put carts and erect nonpermanent structures,” he said. An estimated amount of 51 lakh has already been approved for developing the sites.

The proposed stalls will range from 14.125 square metres to 55.801 square metres of land in size. The maximum number of stalls are 18.605 square metres in size. The minimum reserve price fixed for these stalls ranges between 30 lakh and 99 lakh.

“We are getting a number of queries from food vendors and companies which operate food courts. We want to develop this project as a major attraction in Old Gurugram, which lacks such places,” Dhanda said.

Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. ...view detail

