City-based automobile companies extend shutdown of factories

City-based two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Sunday decided to extend the shutdown at its manufacturing facilities in Gurugram and Dharuhera, besides other parts of the country, till May 16 in view of the rising Covid-19 cases. The shutdown will also extend to its global parts center (GPC) in Neemrana and its R&D facility in Jaipur, the company said on Sunday. Earlier on Saturday, car maker Maruti Suzuki had also decided to extend the shutdown of its plants till May 16. A spokesperson for Hero MotoCorp said that the company is continuously monitoring the situation and is ready with its business continuity plans to be able to quickly resume and scale up operations as and when the situation improves. “Hero Motocorp had proactively halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from April 22-May 1, which was then extended till May 9,” a statement released by the company said, adding that all corporate offices of the company have already been in work from home (WFH) mode. Earlier on Saturday, car maker Maruti Suzuki in a letter said that the maintenance shutdown, which was scheduled till May 9, has been extended till May 16. In a statement released on April 28 prior to the first shutdown, Maruti Suzuki said that it uses a small amount of oxygen in its factories while relatively much larger quantities are used by the manufacturers of components. Accordingly, Maruti Suzuki decided to advance its maintenance shutdown, originally scheduled for June 1. Production in all factories will close for maintenance during this period, the statement said.