City’s civil defence team gets Central govt’s Utkrisht Seva Medal

The Department of Home Guards and Civil Defence, Gurugram, was awarded the Utkrisht Seva Medal by the Union ministry of home affairs on Monday for its contribution in handling migrant labour crisis and ration distribution in the district during the Covid-19 lockdown. It is for the first time that the civil defence team has received this award, according to the district administration.

“Haryana government for the first time submitted the nomination of civil defence department for the award given by the Central government. Selections are done based on the certain criteria like 10 years of active work in disaster management and emergency situations. We are glad about the recognition given to our work in distributing cooked meals and dry ration with the help of volunteers in 2020,” said Mohit Sharma, chief warden, civil defence, Gurugram.

The department is managed by the director-general, home guards, and the deputy commissioner at the district level. Sharma and his team had been involved in voluntary activities like ration supply and management of migrant workers during the Covid-19 lockdown last year. The team will be felicitated with a medal in February as the ministry only issues the list of winners as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

Sharma will be felicitated at the district level Republic Day ceremony at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38 on Tuesday. The ceremony will start at 10am, with state education minister Kanwar Pal Singh as the chief guest. A limited number of government officials and employees will attend the ceremony as the district administration will telecast it live on YouTube and other social media platforms.

“Considering Covid-19 infection, the ceremony will be of short duration. Also, to avoid large gatherings, the ceremony will be telecast on social media platforms,” said Yash Garg, deputy commissioner.

A parade and a march past by the police department will also be held along with cultural performances by students. Tableau on the schemes run by five departments of the Haryana government will also be displayed.

“Freedom fighters, soldiers and their widows will be felicitated at their homes, considering their age, at a time when the pandemic is still prevalent,” said Garg.

As a part of the ceremonies, the state education minister will lay the foundation stone for three senior secondary schools in the district, to be built at a cost of ₹6 crore.