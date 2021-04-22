Civil Hospital suspends OPD, non-emergency surgeries

To divert the maximum resources towards managing Covid-19 cases, all non-emergency surgeries and out-patient department (OPD) services for non-emergency cases at the Civil Hospital will be suspended from Friday, doctors familiar with the developments said on Thursday.

“Due to increasing Covid-19 cases, we have been asked by our higher authorities to temporarily stop OPD services for dermatology, dental, general surgery. Routine surgeries will not take place in the hospital as we are completely focusing on managing Covid-19 cases,” said Dr Manish Rathi, deputy medical superintendent, Civil Hospital, which is the only major government hospital in the city.

Senior doctors said that the move will allow them to increase bed capacity for treating Covid-19 positive and suspected patients. According to health department data, Gurugram’s active caseload stands at over 18,000 cases. The rate of recovery in Gurugram is at 79.96%, while the fatality rate is at 0.43%.

“This week, we were able to augment the beds in the hospital for treating Covid-19 patients. We now have separate wards for positive patients and suspected patients. Earlier, we were only treating suspected patients. We have 21 beds for positive patients, which will be increased to 30 by next week, while 20 more beds will be added for suspected cases. By stopping the non-emergency surgeries, we are able to divert those resources also for the treatment of Covid-19 patients,” said a senior doctor, requesting anonymity.

Doctors said that on average, 20 surgeries take place every week, but these will now be delayed.

Dr Sanjay Narula, consultant, general surgery, Civil Hospital, said, “All routine surgeries have been cancelled but emergency cases like caesarean deliveries will be conducted. The surgeries for issues such as hernia, which were scheduled, have been put on a wait list for now. With both general and orthopaedic surgeries, around 20 surgeries per week (estimated) will get affected and patients put on a wait list.”

He said that patients have also stopped visiting the OPD due to fear of rising cases. “Inflow of patients in OPD has reduced to almost one-third of the usual. I would usually see around 100-125 patients daily in OPD, but now, it has reduced to around 40. People are scared to visit hospitals,” said Narula.

To divert the maximum resources towards managing Covid-19 cases, all non-emergency surgeries and out-patient department (OPD) services for non-emergency cases at the Civil Hospital will be suspended from Friday, doctors familiar with the developments said on Thursday. “Due to increasing Covid-19 cases, we have been asked by our higher authorities to temporarily stop OPD services for dermatology, dental, general surgery. Routine surgeries will not take place in the hospital as we are completely focusing on managing Covid-19 cases,” said Dr Manish Rathi, deputy medical superintendent, Civil Hospital, which is the only major government hospital in the city. Senior doctors said that the move will allow them to increase bed capacity for treating Covid-19 positive and suspected patients. According to health department data, Gurugram’s active caseload stands at over 18,000 cases. The rate of recovery in Gurugram is at 79.96%, while the fatality rate is at 0.43%. “This week, we were able to augment the beds in the hospital for treating Covid-19 patients. We now have separate wards for positive patients and suspected patients. Earlier, we were only treating suspected patients. We have 21 beds for positive patients, which will be increased to 30 by next week, while 20 more beds will be added for suspected cases. By stopping the non-emergency surgeries, we are able to divert those resources also for the treatment of Covid-19 patients,” said a senior doctor, requesting anonymity. Doctors said that on average, 20 surgeries take place every week, but these will now be delayed. Dr Sanjay Narula, consultant, general surgery, Civil Hospital, said, “All routine surgeries have been cancelled but emergency cases like caesarean deliveries will be conducted. The surgeries for issues such as hernia, which were scheduled, have been put on a wait list for now. With both general and orthopaedic surgeries, around 20 surgeries per week (estimated) will get affected and patients put on a wait list.” MORE FROM THIS SECTION 25MLD sewage plant in the works for Manesar Markets, shops selling non-essentials to shut from 6pm Crematorium staff raise health concerns over violations by hospitals Hospitals fall short of oxygen, supply from Bhiwadi resumes He said that patients have also stopped visiting the OPD due to fear of rising cases. “Inflow of patients in OPD has reduced to almost one-third of the usual. I would usually see around 100-125 patients daily in OPD, but now, it has reduced to around 40. People are scared to visit hospitals,” said Narula.