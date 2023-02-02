Class 11 student raped, threatened over sensitive photos by friend made online

A 16-year-old was allegedly raped repeatedly by a person she met on a social media platform, after being called to a city-based hotel by the suspect, police said on Thursday, adding that the matter came to light when the suspect sent an objectionable picture of the girl to her mother and also shared it on social media platforms.

Following a complaint by the mother of the victim, an FIR was registered against the suspect at the women police station (west) on Tuesday, said police.

According to the complaint filed by the mother, her daughter, a student of Class 11, had befriended a man named Raj Diwedi, from Uttar Pradesh, last year on a social media platform. The conversation between the two continued for several days and they both exchanged several videos and pictures of a sensitive nature, police said.

Police were yet to arrest the accused man.

“The suspect later came to Gurugram and called the victim to a hotel and repeatedly sexually exploited her. He again called her to the hotel two more times last week. The suspect was pressurising the victim to meet him by threatening to make her pictures and chats viral. On Tuesday, he posted a nude picture of the girl on social media and also sent it to her mother. When the mother confronted the girl, she narrated her ordeal and they approached the police, “ said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

On the mother’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Diwedi under sections 8 (sexual assault), 12 (sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67A of the IT Act at the women police station, west, on Tuesday evening.

“FIR has been registered and we are conducting raids to nab the suspect,” said Poonam Singh, station house officer of women police station, west.