Class 9 student hangs to death, school principal booked for abetment

The principal of a private school in Ghamroj of Bhondsi was booked on Thursday for abetting the suicide of a class 9 student on April 9, the police said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 11:26 PM IST
The principal of a private school in Ghamroj of Bhondsi was booked on Thursday for abetting the suicide of a class 9 student on April 9, the police said. The student, a 16-year-old girl, took the extreme step after the principal allegedly slapped and humiliated her and called her parents after finding a mobile phone in her possession, the police said.

The family members of the girl alleged that he had caned and abused her in front of the entire classroom and threatened her to rusticate her from school. However, no arrest has been made so far.

An uncle of the girl said that she returned from school looking upset on April 8, did not talk to anyone and was constantly crying. “Before she reached home, we had received a call from the principal alleging that he has recovered a mobile phone from her possession and that it was proving to be a distraction from her studies. He called us the next day and asked to shift her to another school,” he said.

The family members said that they tried to intervene and resolve the issue, but the principal was adamant that she would not be allowed to continue her studies in the school. “While we were returning, my niece’s friends informed us that the principal not only humiliated her but also assaulted her, caught her hands and abused her in front of the class. He made personal remarks also, “ said the uncle.

Upon returning home, the girl went to her room and did not return for two hours. Her younger brother went to check on her and found her hanging, the police said. She was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhondsi police station on Thursday. Jagbir Singh, the station house officer of Bhondsi police station, said they are investigating the case.

