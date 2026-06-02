CM Saini launches Haryana yoga campaign, calls it humanity’s legacy

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday launched a statewide yoga campaign from Gurugram, describing yoga as humanity’s “scientific and spiritual legacy” and a powerful tool for building a healthier, happier, and addiction-free society.

The campaign will culminate in a state-level event in Panchkula, with yoga sessions planned from gram panchayats to urban wards. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Addressing thousands of yoga enthusiasts at Maharana Pratap Swarn Jayanti Park (Leisure Valley) in Sector 29, Saini said yoga is not merely a physical exercise but a celebration of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage that has guided humanity towards balanced living for thousands of years.

“Yoga is not linked to any particular religion or sect. It is a scientific and spiritual legacy for all humanity. Today, people across the world are embracing yoga because of its proven benefits for physical health, mental well-being and inner peace,” Saini said.

Addressing enthusiasts in Gurugram, the chief minister highlighted yoga’s role in tackling stress, anxiety and lifestyle disorders. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The chief minister formally inaugurated the state-level yoga practice campaign ahead of the 12th International Day of Yoga, which will be celebrated on June 21. He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal to observe an International Day of Yoga received unprecedented support from 177 countries at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, leading to the first global celebration in 2015.

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{{^usCountry}} Saini announced that Haryana will organise yoga camps across all districts, sub-divisions, blocks, wards and gram panchayats from June 1 to June 21, with the main state-level event scheduled to be held in Panchkula. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini announced that Haryana will organise yoga camps across all districts, sub-divisions, blocks, wards and gram panchayats from June 1 to June 21, with the main state-level event scheduled to be held in Panchkula. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting this year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” the chief minister said modern lifestyles have contributed to rising stress, anxiety, sleep disorders, and unhealthy habits, making yoga more relevant than ever. “By making yoga a part of daily life, people can lead healthier, more energetic, and positive lives,” he said.

He reiterated the state’s commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle among youth through the campaign theme “Yoga-Yukt, Nasha-Mukt Haryana,” urging young people to stay away from substance abuse and embrace discipline and wellness.