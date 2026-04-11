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CM Saini says 33 pc seats, beds to be reserved for people of Haryana at upcoming Gurugram hospital

CM Saini says 33 pc seats, beds to be reserved for people of Haryana at upcoming Gurugram hospital

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 12:51 am IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday directed officials that 33 per cent each of the 150 MBBS seats and 850 beds should be reserved for students and residents of Haryana at the under-construction Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital in Gurugram.

CM Saini says 33 pc seats, beds to be reserved for people of Haryana at upcoming Gurugram hospital

He also said the fees for the reserved seats should be fixed in line with other government medical colleges so that students of the state can access affordable and accessible medical education.

The chief minister was chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee convened regarding the operation and maintenance of this project under the PPP model, an official statement said.

The meeting was attended by Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Heritage and Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma, and Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Arti Singh Rao, along with other senior officials.

Saini said benefits should be ensured for patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme on the reserved beds in the hospital, so that economically weaker sections can receive quality healthcare services.

Saini directed officials to also prepare proposals for opening three to four additional hospitals with a capacity of 100 to 150 beds at various locations in Gurugram along similar lines, so that the healthcare needs of the growing population can be better addressed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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