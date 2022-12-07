CM to inaugurate biodiversity park in Ggm today

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will lay the foundation stone of a biodiversity park at Damdama on Thursday. Spread over 500 acres on the panchayat land of Damdama, Khedla and Abheypur villages, it will be developed by the district administration in collaboration with a private partner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An amount over ₹70 crore will be spent to develop the park, which also includes the rejuvenation of the Damdama lake spread, said an official.

The idea of the proposed biodiversity party was conceived in 2019 and thereafter GuruJal, an integrated water management initiative of the district administration, was asked to look into the feasibility of the project and conduct studies to make a formal proposal, the official said.

“We have conducted extensive research about the flora and fauna in the area. We prepared a detailed pitch for the project and presented it to consulting firm Ernst &Young, which agreed to support it. An amount of ₹70 crore will be spent to develop the biodiversity park over 10 years,” said Anjali Sharma, senior associate, GuruJal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vishram Kumar Meena, Gurugram additional deputy commissioner, said that the objective of the project is to restore the quality of degraded land in Damdama and nearby villages and to increase the forest area. “The restoration of the Damdama lake will help in improving the groundwater table,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON