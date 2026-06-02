CM Saini launches Make in Haryana policy, secures 1.10 lakh crore MoUs

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday launched the state’s “Make in Haryana” industrial policy in Gurugram, setting a target of attracting ₹5 lakh crore in investments and positioning Haryana as a leading destination for manufacturing, innovation and future-ready industries. The policy received an immediate boost, with the state signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹1.10 lakh crore on the day of its launch.

New portal, nine sector-specific policies and a global investors summit push aim to streamline approvals, boost jobs, exports and manufacturing. (HT Photo)

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At the event, the chief minister also launched nine new sector-specific policies and a Smart Investor Facilitation Portal and unveiled the logo of the upcoming “Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit” aimed at boosting the state’s investment ecosystem.

Addressing industry leaders, investors and senior government officials, Saini said the new policy marks the beginning of Haryana’s next phase of economic growth.

“Today, industries do not look at incentives alone. They look for a supportive ecosystem, speedy decision-making and long-term partnerships. ‘Make in Haryana’ is not just an industrial policy; it is a roadmap for the state’s future built on competitiveness, innovation, sustainability, exports, employment generation and future-ready manufacturing,” Saini said.

The framework focuses on innovation, exports, sustainability and future-ready manufacturing while simplifying investor approvals and support. (HT)

Saini said Haryana, despite accounting for only 1.3% of India’s geographical area, contributes nearly 3.6% to the country’s GDP and has emerged as one of India’s strongest industrial economies. He cited the state’s strategic location, expressway network, freight corridors, logistics hubs and access to the National Capital Region as key advantages for investors.

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{{^usCountry}} A major highlight of the event was the launch of the Smart Investor Facilitation Portal, a single-window digital platform offering GIS-based land identification, automated investment planning, AI-enabled assistance, approval tracking, infrastructure information and policy support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A major highlight of the event was the launch of the Smart Investor Facilitation Portal, a single-window digital platform offering GIS-based land identification, automated investment planning, AI-enabled assistance, approval tracking, infrastructure information and policy support. {{/usCountry}}

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“Our objective is speed and trust. Investors should not have to visit multiple offices for approvals, land allocation, incentives and clearances. This platform will transform the way government and industry interact,” Saini said.

Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said Haryana aims to become a hub for manufacturing, innovation, technology, exports and future industries. “The investment proposals received today reflect growing confidence in Haryana’s governance and industrial ecosystem,” he said.

Among the companies that signed investment agreements were NTF Group, Reliance Model Economic Township Ltd, Sumitomo Corporation India, National Australia Bank Global Innovation Centre, Gautam Solar, Varun Beverages, Anant Raj Limited, Star Cement and Amber Group. Anant Raj Limited signed an MoU to invest ₹20,000 crore in developing large-scale data centre infrastructure across Haryana.

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Officials said the investment commitments are expected to generate employment, strengthen supply chains and create opportunities for MSMEs and startups. Principal secretary to the chief minister Arun Kumar Gupta said the ₹1.10 lakh crore worth of investment proposals reflected industry confidence in Haryana’s policies, leadership and governance systems. The state government said the policy framework would accelerate industrial growth, boost exports and create large-scale employment opportunities.