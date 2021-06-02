Collection agent robbed of 4.5 lakh at gunpoint

A collection agent of a chain of retail stores was robbed at gunpoint by three armed persons in Sector 52, outside the Ardee City gate, on Wednesday, as per a complaint filed with the police. The robbers made away with ₹4.5 lakh, the police said.

The police said that the complainant was on the way to the bank after collecting cash from multiple outlets.

The incident took place around 3.20pm, when the employee, identified as Jeetu Kumar, reached outside Gate 4 of Ardee City. The suspects allegedly followed him, intercepted his motorcycle and snatched the bag. When the agent tried to raise the alarm, they threatened to kill him and threw red chilli powder in his eyes before making off with the bag on a motorcycle, which had a fake number plate, the police said.

A case under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 53 police station.

Jasveer Singh, station house officer of Sector 53 police station, said that they have recovered CCTV footage from two spots to identify the suspects. “We are also probing all angles and role of an insider is yet not ruled out,” he said.